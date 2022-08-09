Gabby Petito's family seeks $50 million from Utah police department for inadequate response to Brian Laundrie's abuse

 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 257 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Drexel Heights, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Valencia West,
Tucson Estates and Ryan AirField.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Brawley Wash and Black Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 345 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells,
Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Picture Rocks and Dove
Mountain.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations...
Silverbell Rd near Ina Rd, Camino De La Tierra at the Rillito River,
Overton Rd at Canada del Oro and Sunset Rd west of Camino de Oeste.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST
FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES...

At 343 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Casas Adobes,
or near Marana, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 341 PM a spotter reported a
two trees down near Thornydale and Cortaro roads.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tortolita,
Saguaro National Park West, Catalina Foothills, Tucson Estates,
Picture Rocks and Dove Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima
and southeastern Pinal Counties through 415 PM MST...

At 328 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Flowing Wells, or 8 miles southeast of Marana, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells,
Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Catalina State Park, Catalina
Foothills, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks, Red Rock and Dove Mountain.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 225 and 255.
Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 84.
Route 79 between mile markers 94 and 100.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM MST this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A passing weather disturbance combined with abundant moisture
will create a favorable environment for showers and
thunderstorms with very heavy rain this afternoon and into
Wednesday morning. Localized maximum rainfall could reach 1
to 3 inches. In addition, the ground is saturated or nearly
saturated, which will lead to quick responses in areas
washes.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Gabby Petito's family seeks $50 million from Utah police department for inadequate response to Brian Laundrie's abuse

  • Updated
  • 0
Gabby Petito's family seeks $50 million from Utah police department for inadequate response to Brian Laundrie's abuse

The family of Gabby Petito, seen here in a photo taken from her Instagram account, has submitted a $50 million claim against the Moab, Utah, Police Department for inadequate response to Brian Laundrie's abuse.

 From Gabby Petito/Instagram

The family of Gabby Petito has submitted a $50 million claim against the Moab, Utah, Police Department, arguing the 22-year-old may not have been killed last year by her fiancé if officers had recognized he was the "true primary aggressor" in a domestic dispute about two weeks before her death.

Petito's parents are seeking $50 million in damages, claiming Moab officers were negligent in failing to investigate Brian Laundrie, 23, and his "self-evidently false claims" and the department was negligent in failing to train officers to investigate domestic violence incidents, according to their notice of claim sent to the department Monday, the first step in initiating a lawsuit against it.

Additionally, Petito's family claims her killing was caused by the wrongful acts or neglect of the police department and its officers.

Moab officers "failed to recognize the serious danger (Petito) was in and failed to investigate fully and properly," Brian Stewart, an attorney for the family said Monday in a news conference, referencing the moment Moab police stopped Petito and Laundrie after a witness said he saw them involved in a domestic incident.

"They did not have the training that they needed to recognize the clear signs that were evident that morning: that Gabby was a victim and that she was in serious need of immediate help," Stewart said.

A Moab city spokesperson declined to comment, saying, "The City does not comment on pending litigation."

Petito, an aspiring travel influencer, vanished last summer on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. As a nationwide search ensued, attention also turned to Laundrie, who returned home to Florida and vanished in a nature reserve.

Days into the search for Laundrie, Petito's body was found in Grand Teton National Forest, and a coroner ruled she died by strangulation. Laundrie's body was found in mid-October in the nature reserve, along with a notebook in which he claimed responsibility for her death. A medical examiner determined he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The notice of claim against Moab police comes months after Petito's mother and father, along with their respective spouses, sued Laundrie's family, alleging his parents knew their son had killed Petito and were aware of "the whereabouts of her body."

Traffic stop occurred 2 weeks before murder

At the heart of Petito's family's claim is the traffic stop last August, which officers executed after being informed the witness "had seen Brian assault Gabby."

Police pulled over their vehicle -- a white Ford van -- after it exceeded the speed limit, abruptly left its lane and struck a curb, according to a police report.

Footage recorded by police body cameras shows Moab police officers talking to Petito and Laundrie, who admitted to having a fight in which Petito said she struck her fiancé first. Officers noticed Petito had cuts on her face and arm, and she "demonstrated how Brian had violently grabbed her face during their altercation," telling police Laundrie "gets frustrated with me a lot."

But Petito also "displayed the classic hallmarks of an abused partner," the notice says, taking blame for the incident. The officers "did not press further," the notice says.

According to the family's claim, a photo taken at the time, which has not been made public, "shows a close-up view of Gabby's face where blood is smeared on her cheek and left eye, revealing the violent nature of Brian's attack."

Laundrie told police the couple had been under increasing stress. He admitted to pushing Petito away when she tried to slap him and also to taking her phone, claiming he didn't have one and was afraid that she would leave him. However, later in the interview, he took out his own phone and gave officers his number, the notice says.

Despite the cuts and Laundrie's inconsistencies, one of the officers said Petito must be booked into jail since, under the domestic violence statutes of Utah, she was considered the primary aggressor and Laundrie the victim.

Both Petito and Laundrie objected, and the officers eventually agreed not to charge Petito as long as she and Laundrie agreed to spend the night apart.

"Roughly two weeks later, Brian brutally murdered Gabby," the notice says, "leaving her body in the woods of Grand Teton National Forest."

A review of the Moab Police Department's handling of the incident by an independent investigator -- a captain with the police department in Price, Utah, about 115 miles away -- recommended the two officers who responded be placed on probation, saying they made "several unintentional mistakes" -- namely failing to cite anyone for domestic violence, though there appeared to be only sufficient evidence to charge Petito.

The investigative report, released in January, recommended new policies for the department, including additional domestic violence training and legal training for officers.

The city at the time did not address any potential discipline for the two officers but said it "intends to implement the report's recommendations" on new policies for the police department, including additional domestic violence training and legal training for officers.

"Based on the report's findings, the City of Moab believes our officers showed kindness, respect and empathy in their handling of this incident," the city's statement said.

Petito's parents and stepparents did not comment on the litigation during Monday's virtual news conference at the direction of their lawyers. But her mother acknowledged the footage of the Moab incident was "very painful."

"I wanted to jump through the screen, rescue her," Nicole Schmidt said, encouraging victims of domestic violence to reach out for help.

Asked what the family wants the public to remember from Petito's story, her father Joseph Petito, said people should learn there's always a way out.

"Her legacy is to help people that don't see a way out, and there are," he said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.