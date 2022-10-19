Former Tucson insurance agent sentenced to 136 months in prison for elder fraud

TUCSON (KVOA) — A former Tucson insurance agent was sentenced to 136 months in prison for elder fraud, and is ordered to pay restitution to her victims.
Forty-seven-year-old Koreasa Maria Williams pleaded guilty to two counts of wirefraud in September of 2022. She stole over $1 million dollars from an 80-year-old-client.
After discovering she was under investigation in 2018, Williams convinced her client to cash out of 8 life insurance policies. She then tricked the victim into writing two checks to pay off her prior victims for a total of over $1 million dollars. Williams convinced the victim that the one million dollars would be used to purchase annuity for the victim.
Williams was indicted in 2019, and she then convinced the victim into giving her additional funds from June to December of 2019. She used that money for her personal expense and her family over the next 6 months.
If someone over the age of 60 has been a victim of financial fraud, please call the National Elder Hotline: 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-883-372-8311).