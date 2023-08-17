Former Tucson High School counselor pleads guilty to having sexual relations

TUCSON (KVOA) — A former Tucson High School counselor pleading guilty on Thursday to having sexual relations with a 15-year-old student learns her fate next month.

29-year-old Zobella Vinik was charged with two felonies, including sexual conduct with a minor and child abuse.

Tucson Police say an investigation was launched in May after police received a tip from her ex-wife, the counselor, was in an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

Tucson Police say a review of the cell phones revealed inappropriate messages between the two, showing a sexual-romantic relationship.

The Pima County Attorney's Office responds:

“Today the defendant pled guilty to sex conduct with a minor(solicitation), a class 4 felony and child abuse a class 6 felony. One term of the plea is if sentenced to probation, the defendant must serve a minimum of 15 years probation, up to lifetime, on the sex offender caseload. Another term in the plea is the defendant must serve a minimum of 6 months, and up to 1 year in the Pima County Jail. While probation is available in the plea agreement, if the judge sentenced her to prison, the minimum amount would be 1 year, and the maximum would be 5.75 years. Our focus is on the child victim and their ability to move on, and the plea agreement kept that focus in mind.

Pima County Attorney’s Office"