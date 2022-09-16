"D.C. Sniper" denied parole, 20 years after shootings

D.C. Sniper, Lee Boyd Malvo, has been denied parole 20 years after the shootings.
A Virginia parole board ruled that he is still a risk to the community after he and his partner, John Allen Muhammad terrorized the Washington, D.C. Region in a series of random shootings.
The pair shot and killed 10 people and wounded three others over a three-week period in October of 2002.
Muhammad was executed in Virginia in 2009....Malvo, now 37, was originally convicted of capital murder in Virginia and sentenced to life in prison without parole.
But a series of supreme court rulings and a change in Virginia law gave him the opportunity to seek parole after serving nearly 20 years in custody.
The parole board released a statement saying Malvo's release would "Diminish the seriousness of the crime" as well as the "serious nature and circumstances" of his offenses.