Central neighborhood helping family whos loved one was brutally beaten to death

TUCSON (KVOA) - Funeral services for the mentally disabled man who was brutally murdered ten days ago.
Two teenagers are charged with the brutal murder of a mentally disabled man remain behind bars under a one-million dollar bond.
People is this neighborhood are in total disbelief that a man they saw daily would die in such a horrible death.
Raquel Dacquisto who is Magar's neighbor told News 4 Tucson, "Our community is reeling from a horrific and savage attack."
She also added 37-year-old Rabi Magar was very much a part of the community who walked twice a day.
She described Magar as "Non-verbal, but very kind. Never caused any trouble, never caused anyone any harm."
The neighborhood is also shocked to learn the fact that the suspects range from 13 to 17 is gut wrenching. It is something I can't even imagine happening to any family, but there are no winners in this situation."
She commented, the family, like hers, has been in the neighborhood at least ten years. That's why they are helping spread the word about a GoFundMe account set up by Magar's brother. He was hospitalized for two days before he died of his injuries.
"The family needs support to cover medical bills and funeral costs. So as a community it's very important to us that the family needs support."
If you would like to donate, visit their GoFundMe link. https://www.gofundme.com/f/death-assistance-willingly-contribution