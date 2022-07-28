Arrest made in death of 38-year-old Tucson woman

TUCSON (KVOA) — An arrest has been made in connection to the death of a 38-year-old woman on Tucson's south side earlier this month.
Officers responded to an apartment complex at 1502 W. Ajo Way in reference to a 911 call on July 5.
Police said 38-year-old Angelica Marie Pinales was found dead at the complex. The victim has obvious signs of trauma.
Thirty-three-year-old Andrew Bryan Sharpe was arrested Wednesday at a residence in the Tucson Estates area.
Police say Sharpe was involved in an argument with Pinales before she was fatally struck.
Sharpe was booked into the Pima County Jail for second-degree murder. He is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond.