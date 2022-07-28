Alabama is set to execute a death row inmate despite pleas from the victim's family not to

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 200 PM MST.

* At 1125 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Fresnal Canyon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 115 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes and water over
roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1001 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause
small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen
over northern parts of Mt Lemmon down toward Oracle.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Stratton Wash, Big Wash and Canada del Oro.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Campo Bonito, Biosphere 2 and Oracle
Junction.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 215 PM MST.

* At 1103 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Contreras Fire burn scar. The debris flow can
consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Kitt Peak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 300 PM MST.

* At 1159 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. In
excess of 2 inches of rain has fallen in the upper reaches of
Alder, Stratton and Peppersauce Washes. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Washes south of San Manuel and near Campo Bonito, including washes
or low water crossings over Redington Rd in this area.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Stratton Wash, Gibb Wash, San Pedro River and Alder Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Most of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas,
Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua
Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County,
Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley,
Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of
atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce
excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a
higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent
days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Alabama is set to execute a death row inmate despite pleas from the victim's family not to

  • 0
Alabama is set to execute a death row inmate despite pleas from the victim's family not to

Joe Nathan James Jr. was sentenced to death for the 1994 murder of Faith Hall Smith.

 Alabama Department of Correction/AP

Alabama is set to execute a man who was convicted of the 1994 murder of Faith Hall Smith despite pleas from the victim's family not to do so.

Joe Nathan James Jr. was convicted and sentenced to death for fatally shooting Smith, 26, who he had dated in the early 1990s. The state of Alabama has set his execution by lethal injection for 6 p.m. Thursday -- but Smith's daughter, Terrlyn Hall, told CNN affiliate WBMA this week that the family hoped James would be sentenced to life in prison without parole instead.

"She was a loving, forgiving person," Hall said of her mother. "I'm quite sure if she was here today, or if she were in this situation, she would want to forgive."

"We don't think (execution) is called for because it won't bring her back," she added.

Helvetius Hall, Smith's brother, also pushed for a prison sentence instead of death.

"He did a horrible thing," he told the affiliate. "He has suffered enough and I don't think that taking his life is gonna make our life any better."

The execution is set to come after more than 25 years of legal appeals in James' case. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey did not respond to a request for comment from CNN on the execution.

James and Smith had a "volatile" relationship and, after they broke up, he stalked and harassed her, went to her home uninvited and threatened to kill her and her ex-husband, according to a US Court of Appeals filing summarizing the case. In 1994, he followed her to a friend's home and then shot her three times, killing her, the filing states.

A jury in Jefferson County found him guilty of Smith's murder and recommended the death penalty in 1996, but the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals overturned the conviction based on erroneous admission of hearsay evidence, the appeals court states.

Before the retrial, James' legal team arranged a plea deal with prosecutors in which he'd receive life in prison in exchange for a guilty plea, but James rejected that plan, the filing states.

"James explained that he had it pretty good on death row — he had his own room, his own television that he could control to watch what he wanted, and plenty of reading material," the filing says. "He did not have to worry about being attacked by other prisoners, because he was always one-on-one with the guards."

At the retrial, a jury again convicted James of capital murder and sentenced him to death in 1999, and appeals courts have affirmed the decision. In 2020, the US Court of Appeals upheld the conviction and rejected James' claim of ineffective counsel.

A motion to stay his execution was denied by the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit on Tuesday.

The state of Alabama last executed a man in January after the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to overturn a lower-court ruling to block the execution. Matthew Reeves, who had been convicted of the robbery and killing of Willie Johnson in 1996, was executed less than two hours later.

Alabama currently has 166 people on death row. The state's next planned execution is for Alan Eugene Miller on September 22, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.