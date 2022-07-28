Alabama is set to execute a death row inmate despite pleas from the victim's family not to

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona... Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 300 PM MST. * At 1159 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. In excess of 2 inches of rain has fallen in the upper reaches of Alder, Stratton and Peppersauce Washes. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Washes south of San Manuel and near Campo Bonito, including washes or low water crossings over Redington Rd in this area. This includes the following streams and drainages... Stratton Wash, Gibb Wash, San Pedro River and Alder Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE