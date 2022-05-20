 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND A VERY HIGH TO EXTREME
FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND
154...

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone
150 and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...Through this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent valleys and 10 to 17
percent mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme dryness
of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly and resist control efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create
the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field
of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

A judge has ordered Casey White to provide a DNA sample to prosecutors

A judge has ordered Casey White to provide a DNA sample to prosecutors

A judge has ordered Casey White, center, to provide a DNA sample to prosecutors. White, is seen here on May 10 at an Alabama courthouse.

 Dan Busey/The TimesDaily/AP

An Alabama judge this week ordered recaptured murder suspect Casey White to provide a DNA sample in the investigation of the 11 days he spent as a fugitive with a jail official who authorities say freed him.

White, 38, is charged with first-degree escape in connection with his April getaway from a jail in Alabama's Lauderdale County with corrections official Vicky White, who authorities say killed herself during a car chase May 9 after police caught up with the pair in Indiana.

Prosecutors requested the DNA order in relation to the escape case, Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said.

Such a request is routine, said Connolly, who couldn't elaborate because the case is active.

Casey White's attorney did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Authorities say Vicky White, 56, then the assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County jail, checked Casey White out of the detention center April 29 under the pretense of taking him to a courthouse appointment.

Investigators believe the two had fostered a romantic relationship while Casey White, who was normally housed in a state prison, was periodically transferred to the Lauderdale County jail to attend hearings related to the 2015 stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway, for which White is facing capital murder charges.

He allegedly confessed to killing Ridgeway in 2020, according to Connolly, but later pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The escape kicked off an 11-day manhunt that ended after officers were tipped off the pair were in Evansville, Indiana. Officers spotted the duo exit an Evansville motel room and drive away in a Cadillac, setting off a pursuit that ended in a car crash. Casey White was pulled from the wreck and arrested; Vicky White was later pronounced dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.

Casey White is now being held at a state prison in Bessemer, Alabama.

Before his escape, Casey White was already serving a 75-year sentence for a 2015 crime spree that included a home invasion, carjacking and a police chase, according to the US Marshals Service.

He is scheduled to be in court June 13 relating to the murder charges in Ridgeway's death.

