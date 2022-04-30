18-year-old arrested in connection to double homicide in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KVOA) - An 18-year-old is behind bars Saturday, after being involved in a shooting that killed two teens last Sunday in Casa Grande.
According to the Casa Grande Police Department, Terrance Xavier Santistevan, 18 was arrested in Texas in connection to the homicide of 17-year-old Danielle Murrieta and 18-year-old Leslie Cota that happened April 24 at the Sonora Apartments in Casa Grande.
KPNX 12 News, reported that the two victims were found with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. They were taken to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.
Officials conducting the investigation found that Santistevan was at the scene of the shooting. In addition, he was also in possession of a 2006 Chrysler 300, which officials believe was used during the incident.
Reports detail that Santistevan fled to Texas, where he was located and arrested in Pflugervill, TX.
Authorities said the suspect is currently being held in the Travis County Sheriff's Office Detention Center where he is awaiting extradition to Arizona.
The police report states that two charges of first-degree murder will be forwarded to the Pinal County Attorney's Office for review.
The Casa Grande Police Department is still searching for the suspected vehicle involved in the shooting.
The CGPD released a description of the vehicle: 2066 Silver Chrysler 300 with Arizona Plates 9DA2MG.
Anyone with further information regarding the situation and the location of the vehicle is urged to call 520-421-8711 ext. 6294.