Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST SUNDAY FOR
LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH FIRE TO EXTREME DANGER
RATINGS...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Sunday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Far eastern Fire weather zone 150, and Fire
weather zones 151 through 154.

* TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check
for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

18-year-old arrested in connection to double homicide in Casa Grande

  • Updated
  • 0
Terrance Xavier Santistevan, 18,
Casa Grande Police Department

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KVOA) - An 18-year-old is behind bars Saturday, after being involved in a shooting that killed two teens last Sunday in Casa Grande. 

According to the Casa Grande Police Department, Terrance Xavier Santistevan, 18 was arrested in Texas in connection to the homicide of 17-year-old Danielle Murrieta and 18-year-old Leslie Cota that happened April 24 at the Sonora Apartments in Casa Grande. 

KPNX 12 News, reported that the two victims were found with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. They were taken to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Officials conducting the investigation found that Santistevan was at the scene of the shooting. In addition, he was also in possession of a 2006 Chrysler 300, which officials believe was used during the incident.

Reports detail that Santistevan fled to Texas, where he was located and arrested in Pflugervill, TX. 

Authorities said the suspect is currently being held in the Travis County Sheriff's Office Detention Center where he is awaiting extradition to Arizona. 

The police report states that two charges of first-degree murder will be forwarded to the Pinal County Attorney's Office for review. 

The Casa Grande Police Department is still searching for the suspected vehicle involved in the shooting.

The CGPD released a description of the vehicle: 2066 Silver Chrysler 300 with Arizona Plates 9DA2MG. 

Anyone with further information regarding the situation and the location of the vehicle is urged to call 520-421-8711 ext. 6294.

