15-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Louisiana, suspect's parents turn him over to authorities

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeast Pima and
northeastern Santa Cruz Counties through 515 PM MST...

At 432 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Sonoita, or 22 miles southeast of Green Valley, moving northwest at
10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Sonoita, Elgin and Madera Canyon.

This includes the following highways...
Route 82 between mile markers 27 and 39.
Route 83 between mile markers 28 and 51.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

15-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Houma, suspect's parents turn him over to authorities

Houma police have arrested a 15-year-old boy for being accused of shooting a 23-year-old man multiple times. Suspect's parents turn him over to authorities.

    HOUMA, Louisiana (WDSU) -- Houma police have arrested a 15-year-old boy for being accused of shooting a 23-year-old man multiple times on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the victim was traveling on East and Payne Street when the suspect started shooting at the victim, striking him and his vehicle multiple times around 2:15 p.m.

The suspect then fled from the scene on foot. The victim was transported to the local hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

Police began searching the area for the suspect once he was positively identified. The suspect was turned over to authorities by his parents in the area of Authement Street.

The suspect is being charged with one count of attempted murder, obstruction of justice, and one count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

