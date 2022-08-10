15-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Louisiana, suspect's parents turn him over to authorities

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeast Pima and northeastern Santa Cruz Counties through 515 PM MST... At 432 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sonoita, or 22 miles southeast of Green Valley, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Sonoita, Elgin and Madera Canyon. This includes the following highways... Route 82 between mile markers 27 and 39. Route 83 between mile markers 28 and 51. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH