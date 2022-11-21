UPDATE: Two dead, one arrested in connection to shooting at Rudy Garcia Park

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities responded to Rudy Garcia Park on Tucson's southside in reference to a shooting Friday afternoon.
Officers located a male with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Jorge Santini Baragan.
As officers were canvassing the nearby area, PCSD received a 911 call about an adult male shooting and a juvenile male shooting victim that arrived at the hospital.
The juvenile male was transported to Banner University Medical Center- South Campus. He was identified as 17-year-old Haron Mendivil Arballo and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The adult male was transported to Banner University Medical Center- Main Campus and treated for his injuries. He was identified as Roman Salazar Solis.
Detectives learned that the three individuals got into an altercation at the hospital and gunfire was exchanged.
Arballo and Salazar-Solis left the scene before police arrived, making it to the hospital.
Detectives were able to develop a probable cause to arrest Salazar-Solis for his involvement in the incident. He was charged with two counts of 1st degree felony murder and booked into Pima County Jail. He is being held on a 1,000,000 bond.