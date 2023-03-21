Update on East Tucson Fatal Motorcycle Crash

On Sunday, March 19, 2023, shortly before 3:15 p.m., officers from Operations Division East and personnel from the Tucson Fire Department were dispatched to the intersection of E. Deer Trl. and S. Cathy Ave. for reports of a collision involving a blue 1990 Kawasaki K1250 and a white 2007 GMC Sierra.

The juvenile-male operator of the motorcycle was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, he was pronounced deceased. The male has been identified as 15-year-old Kenneth Shane Decker. Next of kin has been notified of his passing.

Detectives from the Traffic Investigations Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation. After conducting interviews and evaluating roadway evidence, detectives learned that Mr. Decker was traveling northbound on S. Cathy Ave. in excess of the posted speed limit. He failed to stop for the stop sign at S. Cathy Ave and E. Deer Trl. when he collided with the GMC Sierra that was traveling eastbound in the intersection.

The driver of the GMC Sierra immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

An officer from the Impaired Driver Enforcement Unit responded to assist with the investigation and determined that the driver of the GMC Sierra was not impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision.

Excessive speed and failure to stop for a stop sign by Mr. Decker are the major contributing factors of the collision. Detectives noted that Mr. Decker was wearing a helmet during the collision. A records check revealed that Mr. Decker did not have a driver’s license.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no citations or charges have been issued at this point.