UAPD warns community of scammer

TUCSON (KVOA) — A scammer was able to make it look like their phone call was coming from the University of Arizona Police Department.
UAPD says the scammer spoofed their number to match the department's, and then asked the person on the other end to provide money through payment apps such as Venmo and Zelle to bail out a family member.
The department says they'll never call members of the community for money on behalf of other people. They also say they'll never ask for any personal information over the phone, including login names, password, or other financial identifiers.
If you get a call like this, hang up and call UAPD's main number at 520-621-8273.