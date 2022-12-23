Two former cops busted in Cochise County for smuggling people into the United States

TUCSON (KVOA) - It appears Cochise County has become the mecca for human smuggling.
As well as former police officers getting caught there.
Right now as people are preparing for the holidays, Cochise County Sheriff's Department is gearing up to find people who are illegally smuggling and transporting migrants.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels told News 4 Tucson, "Cochise County is a great place to visit and vacation but it's not a place to commit crimes."
"Sadly it's become a smuggler's paradise for people coming into Cochise County to pick up migrants who are entering the country illegally and smuggled by the Cartels."
Sheriff Dannels said since Governor Ducey signed the smuggling law they've arrested over 100 people.
To include 37 year old Richard Daniel, a former Tucson Police Officer.
Cochise county officials said that was transporting five undocumented immigrants, he was armed with a revolver, he had a second firearm in the center console, and he was booked on felony charges of human trafficking.
Daniel was fired from TPD in 2019 that same year he was also arrested for unlawful sexual conduct. He had been with the department for three years.
According to court records, he told a woman he was investigating he would not arrest her if she had sex with him.
He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted sexual conduct and received three years probation.
He is the second former law enforcement officer to be arrested for smuggling migrants in Cochise County.
Sheriff Dannels said," A former officer from the midwest that came here who admitted to me he had smuggled five times in my county successfully was coming back a sixth time when I stopped him."
Sheriff Dannels added, these two former officers are participating in an international organized criminal smuggling operation. These two former officers are participating in an international organized criminal smuggling operation."It's despicable I will just be honest with you . You took an oath to protect the community and citizens and now you are participating with very violent organized criminals. So it's disappointing, I have no tolerance for it."
Sheriff Dannels added that he doesn't know if any law enforcement officer who wears a badge and took an oath would tolerate this behavior.