Two border patrol killings in less than a month

TUCSON (KVOA) — One incident occurred in Cochise County less than a month ago... the latest one happened near Sasabe.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI is investigating that incident that occurred near State Route 286 and milepost 20 in a remote area.
Customs and Border Protection officials told News 4 Tucson Agents were involved in a use of force incident following the pursuit and failure to yield of a human smuggling vehicle.
The driver was shot and killed.
In the Feb 20th incident the driver was shot in the leg. It happened in Cochise County.
Art Del Cueto who the president of the local union 2544. He was with the agents at both scenes.
"It shows how dangerous the job really is. That's what it comes down to. Obviously both shootings are being investigated and being looked at. The agents are highly trained and they know what they are doing out there. It is unfortunate they have go to the poison of using weapon and go down to lethal force," he said.
Officials say during the Cochise county shooting the agent was attempting to apprehend a vehicle believed to be involved in human smuggling.
The police report states, "The driver of the vehicle allegedly dropped off Undocumented aliens in desert area."
While attempting to flee the scene. "The driver allegedly almost struck a USBP agent with his vehicle.
Causing the agent to discharge his firearm at the vehicle."
The suspect driver was struck in the leg and taken to a hospital.
The FBI is now investigating both incidents.
Sources told News 4 Tucson, the latest incident that happened near Sasabe was captured on video.