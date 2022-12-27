Tucson Police investigating homicide in midtown Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Christmas Eve in midtown Tucson.
Shortly after 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Tucson Medical Center reports of a shooting.
A 21-year-old woman arrived at TMC with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound that occured in the area of North Swan Road and East Speedway Blvd.
She was transported to Banner Medical Center in critical condition due to the severity of her injuries.
Detectives learned that the victim was traveling north on N. Swan Rd. and E. Speedway Blvd when a traffic incident occurred with another motorist.
The motorist fired at the victim's vehicle and struck the victim.
On Christmas Day, the vehicle had succumbed to her injuries and died.
The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Jada Thompson.
There are no suspects in custody and detectives are working on a motive at this time.
Details are extremely limited.
Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.