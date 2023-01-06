Tucson mother sentenced for death of newborn daughter

TUCSON (KVOA) - The mother of a newborn child is sentenced for the death of her infant child today.
Pima County Sheriff's Homicide detectives wrapped up the three year old case.
The mother, 43-year-old will spend at least 13-years behind bars for the death of her child.
"A report had come back that the baby did have the presence of meth and morphine ," Deputy Tyler Legg, the Public Information with the Pima County Sheriff's Department told News 4 Tucson.
Michelle Wimberly pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse.
The case began Dec. 30, 2019 at a house on Old Spanish Trail.
Wimberly called 911 for medical help.
"A female caller had come on the line and her baby wasn't breathing and she had given birth an hour ago," said Deputy Legg.
Since there was a death involved, Pima County Sheriff's Homicide Detectives were called. They found inconsistencies as to when the child was born.
"The baby was born an hour ago. The original call came in just before 8:30 pm. But the information came that the baby was born between 10 am and 11 am." Legg added.
A report from the Arizona Department of Child Safety said, "The baby's mother Michelle Wimberly admitted to using "Oxys" while she was pregnant with her daughter.
Wimberly told detectives they were going to use a midwife but detectives found no evidence of one.
Deputy Legg commented, "From my understanding they had consulted online videos just to just assist delivering a baby at home."
Deputy Legg said anytime there's a death it's a tragedy.
"But when it's a completely innocent child and this child was just born. It's heartbreaking," said Legg.