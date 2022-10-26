Tucson man arrested for aggravated assault in Tombstone

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Tucson man was arrested in Tombstone after hitting a police car during a traffic stop on Saturday.
Sierra Vista Police say James Feeser, 47, hit a police vehicle that was conducting a traffic stop on Oct. 22 on Highway 80 near mile post 312 around 12:23 a.m.
Feeser then continued on without stopping but was stopped later by a Cochise County Sheriff's Deputy in St. David.
Police suspected Feeser of being impaired and conducted a blood draw before he was taken into custody.
He faces charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer and leaving the scene of an accident.
The Sierra Vista police officer had been conducting a traffic stop as part of a saturation detail by the Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force in Tombstone for Helldorado Days.
The detail was a joint effort by the Sierra Vista Police Department and Tombstone Marshal’s Office and resulted in 10 traffic stops or contacts, one civil speed citation, nine warnings or repair orders, and one aggravated assault felony arrest.