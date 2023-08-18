Tucson Firearms Smuggler Sentenced to 60 Months

TUCSON (KVOA) — Victor Coronado, Jr, 40 was sentenced to 60 months in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Smuggle Goods from the United States.
Coronado was the leader of a conspiracy to smuggle firearms from the United States to Mexico between October 2019 to July 2020.
Coronado and his co-conspirators went through the process of buying firearms, making false statements to the dealers, and smuggling 49 assault rifles and high-capacity semi-automatic pistols into Mexico.
These firearms that were smuggled are prohibited to be taken from the United States to Mexico without a license.
None of the conspirators had a valid license or any other lawful authority to export the firearms into Mexico.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, assisted by Homeland Security Investigations and United States Customs and Border Protection, conducted the investigation in this case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Bolling, District of Arizona, Tucson, handled the prosecution.