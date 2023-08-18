Tucson Firearms Smuggler Sentenced to 60 Months

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 445 PM MST.

* At 355 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gu Vo, or 24
miles southeast of Ajo, moving north at 30 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...
Gu Vo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Ali Chugk, Why,
Gunsight, Pia Oik, Kuakatch and Lukeville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST
FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY...

At 354 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast
of Pisinemo, or 22 miles northwest of Sells, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Covered Wells and Mountain Village.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 251 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Topawa, Fresnal Canyon and South Komelik.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Tucson Firearms Smuggler Sentenced to 60 Months

  • Updated
  • 0
gavel

TUCSON (KVOA) — Victor Coronado, Jr, 40 was sentenced to 60 months in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Smuggle Goods from the United States. 

Coronado was the leader of a conspiracy to smuggle firearms from the United States to Mexico between October 2019 to July 2020.

Coronado and his co-conspirators went through the process of buying firearms, making false statements to the dealers, and smuggling 49 assault rifles and high-capacity semi-automatic pistols into Mexico. 

These firearms that were smuggled are prohibited to be taken from the United States to Mexico without a license.

None of the conspirators had a valid license or any other lawful authority to export the firearms into Mexico.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, assisted by Homeland Security Investigations and United States Customs and Border Protection, conducted the investigation in this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Bolling, District of Arizona, Tucson, handled the prosecution.

 

Tags

Recommended for you