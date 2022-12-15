Tractor stolen, caused damage to Tucson street last Friday

TUCSON (KVOA) — A suspect was detained for allegedly stealing a tractor resulting in damage on the Tucson street on Dec. 9.
At around 7:26 a.m., Tucson Police received a call in reference to damage on the street.
Upon arrival, TPD observed a large Caterpillar Grader in the yard of a residence in the 1300 block of West Riverview Blvd.
Gilbert Rodriguez was detained.
The grader was reported stolen, and the damage to the street was valued over $250,000.
Rodriguez is charged with unlawful use of a means of transportation, possession of burglary tools, and criminal damage.