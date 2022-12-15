 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tractor stolen, caused damage to Tucson street last Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Untitled design - 1

TUCSON (KVOA) — A suspect was detained for allegedly stealing a tractor resulting in damage on the Tucson street on Dec. 9.

At around 7:26 a.m., Tucson Police received a call in reference to damage on the street.

Upon arrival, TPD observed a large Caterpillar Grader in the yard of a residence in the 1300 block of West Riverview Blvd.

Gilbert Rodriguez was detained.

The grader was reported stolen, and the damage to the street was valued over $250,000.

Rodriguez is charged with unlawful use of a means of transportation, possession of burglary tools, and criminal damage.

Tags

Recommended for you