TPD welcomes first Electronic Detection K9 in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Tucson Police Department is focused on helping in every way they can, to protect children from trafficking and exploitation. A new member of the team, a one-of-a-kind, four legged detective on the job to help.
Sponsored by Operation Underground Railroad, TPD has the first electronic storage device detection K9, in Arizona.
Zona, trained by the Jordan Detection K9 School, can detect electronic storage devices. Elevating the Tucson Police department Crime lab, especially child trafficking and exploitation cases.
Gayle Warren, Criminalist III, Digital Forensic Examiner and now the Handler of Zona, says Zona helps sniff over areas that may have been overlooked by humans during an investigation. “Primarily Zona will be responding with me to internet crimes against children calls,so when we have a search warrant when we respond to those cases, she will respond with me and do a secondary sweep. Kind of think of her like a flashlight.”
Sgt. Gradillas says that a lot of child exploitation material and evidence is stored on digital media now-a-days, and that’s when Zona helps the most.
“A lot of this we are seeing when we do these search warrants on a digital level. So, we are not always able to see things with our eyes or with our initial searches. Having Zona as a tool to help us go through those as a secondary search, helps find things that we may have missed. We are humans and we do miss things. Zona is that tool.”
Zona is trained to indicate a chemical that is sprayed on to electronic devices during the manufacturing process, that we as humans are not able to smell.
“When she goes through she can find things, like micro SD cards, sim cards… anything that is hidden. USB drives hard drives that have been in the walls,” explained Warren. “She is able to indicate that in case we have missed something.”
Zona is the 102 dog deployed by the Jordan Detection K9 school for her job.
“So she is making waves and this is the 102nd dog in the nation and there are few worldwide,” Warren said.
Follow Zona’s journey with the Tucson Police department:
Facebook: Electronic Detection K9 Zona
Instagram: esd_k9_zona