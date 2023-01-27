TPD charges man with murder and concealment of body

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's been four months since the murder of a 21-year-old Tucson woman.
Friday night, the man previously charged with concealing her body is now under arrest charged with killing her.
TPD officials told News 4 Tucson, they arrested Victor Farber is charged with first degree murder after four months of investigating a case they had little to go on.
"Through just the consistency of following up on these interviews as well as the public speaking to detectives they were able to make an arrest," said Officer Frank Magos.
Victor Farber is sitting in the Pima County Jail. His bond is set over a million dollars.
He is charged with first degree murder and concealment of a dead body.
On Sept. 2, 2022 Tucson Police responded to an apartment on a Benson Highway Motel.
A woman called and told officers she was in distress. Officers made a gruesome discovery when the woman let the officers in.
"When officers went into the apartment they discovered a body which had been concealed. Based on the conditions those remains were found in we believe those human remains had been there for quite some time."
Due to the conditions of the body, police said it was difficult to identify it or to determine what kind of trauma the woman had.
"Through their investigation, we ultimately identified the victim as 21-year-old Alexis Ochotorena."
The investigation also revealed. "As far as we know all three individuals knew each other. All acquaintances as far as what happened we believe this started as some sort of confrontation amongst them."
If you have information call 911 or 88-CRIME.