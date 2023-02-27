Three Points man accused of killing mother of three awaiting extradition to Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Three Points is a tight knit community.
So when 29-year-old Rachel Crowe was shot and killed on October 23, 2021 one neighbor who asked not to be identified said, "I'm not surprised that house he was arrested in is a known drug house. It's scary but everyone that lives out here knows about so we stay away from it. "
The man who lives in the house is 71-year-old Raymond Lucas. He's been charged with the murder.
Pima County Sheriff's detectives said they did find drugs inside the house.
Another neighbor told News 4 Tucson, he knows the pain of losing someone to violence.
"It's sad out here there has been more than one... A friend of mine died in 2014 from a guy shooting him for over nothing and then throwing down the well. it's getting bad out here."
Homicide Detective Nadeen Dittmer worked on the case with Detective Jason Davila. They were determined to get justice for the victim who is a mother of two young children.
Det. Dittmer said there were inconsistencies in the suspect's statement to investigators.
Lucas told them it was self defense he saif a woman and some men were trying to break into his house.
Det. Dittmer said, "There was no sign of anyone else being in the area or any forced entry to the residence."
So after 16 months, Lucas was arrested at LAX airport on Thursday.