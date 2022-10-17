Three men arrested in reference to a home robbery on Tucson's northside

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities arrested three men involved in a robbery on Tucson's northside early Monday morning.
Deputies responded to a home near the 4000 block of N. Via Tranquilo for a report of an armed robbery early Monday morning. Four individuals had broken into the victims home, tied him up, and broke into the safe.
Deputies received clothing descriptions of the alleged suspects as well as a suspicious vehicle parked nearby. Authorities were able to locate two of the suspects hiding in the bushes near the vehicle, and the third suspect was found in the wash nearby.
Twenty-nine-year-old Thomas Gable, 27-year-old Matthew Bonds, and 35-year-old Nicholas Capanear were charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, and aggravated assault. They were transported to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.
At this time one suspect remains outstanding.