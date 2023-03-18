The latest on a fatal stabbing on Tucson's south side

TUCSON Ariz. (KVOA) - Forty-year-old Carlos Jimenez dead after being stabbed around S. Campbell Ave. near E. Ajo Way on Mar. 16, just after 6:00 a.m.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing and located the wounded 40-year-old Carlos Jimenez. They immediately rendered aid until TFD Medics arrived and transported Jimenez to the hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Detectives continue the investigation. According to interviews conducted by officers and detectives, Jimenez was involved in an argument with a coworker, Miguel Elian Martinez.

Jimenez was stabbed after the argument turned physical.

Martinez fled and was located nearby and detained without incident. Martinez was charged with 2nd-degree murder detectives said.

He was booked into the Pima County Jail and is being held on a $500,000 bond.