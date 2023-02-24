TUCSON (KVOA) - The jurors have gone home for the weekend.
Week two in the murder-kidnapping trial for Christopher Clements has wrapped up.
He's accused of killing six-year old Isabel Cells in 2012.
News 4 Tucson has obtained recently filed court documents about some upcoming testimony.
A 15-page motion was filed in Superior court on Thursday.
The state is not wanting to allow any questions about Sergio Celis unemotional and uncaring attitude.
Defense attorney, Eric Kessler, is asking to question a retired Tucson police detective who was placed on a list of officers whose conduct at times has been questionable called the Brady list.
Then-detective Bryn Fox said she was placed on the list for a minor crash in her patrol car in 2001.
But she went on the Brady list sometime after Christopher Clements became a suspect.
She expressed concerns about Clements' guilt.
The defense is calling her as a witness next week, and intends to present evidence Fox was likely placed on the Brady list in retaliation.
Also on the witness stand today, Tucson police detective Josh Cheek. He is the lead detective in the case.
This motion will be reviewed by the Judge James Marner on Monday at 4 p.m.
He answered numerous questions from the jury to include a question about the Hispanic looking man with facial hair that came to the Celis home six months before Isabel Celis disappeared.
The juror asked, "Did Christopher Clements have facial hair in 2012?"
Detective cheek replied "Yes."
Defense attorney, Eric Kessler, asked him what kind of facial hair did Clements have?
Answer "He had a goatee."
Also on the stand, Sy ray, a former police officer who is now a cell phone tracking expert.
He showed jurors a map overlay with Christopher Clements cellphone locations.
The trial resumes on Tuesday at 10:30 A.M.