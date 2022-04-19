 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST
THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS AND A HIGH
TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150 AND
151...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM MST
this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 150. Fire weather zone 151.

* TIMING...11 AM MST to 8 PM MST today.

* WINDS...West at 15 to 25 mph gusting up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested for second-degree assault in Hawaii

  • 0
Actor Ezra Miller, seen here in a booking photo, was arrested on the island of Hawaii for the second time this year.

 Hawaii Police Department

Actor Ezra Miller, who stars in the upcoming DC film "The Flash," was arrested Tuesday on the island of Hawaii for the second time this year.

Miller, 29, was arrested for second-degree assault around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday following an incident at a private residence in the district of Puna, near the town of Pāhoa, according to the Hawaii Police Department.

"During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut," according to a news release.

The woman injured refused treatment, according to police.

Last month, Miller, who previously appeared as The Flash in multiple DC superhero films, was arrested in Hilo, Hawaii, and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a bar, according to police.

Police say Miller has been released from jail pending further investigation.

"The Flash" is currently slated for release in summer 2023.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Miller for response to the arrest.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

