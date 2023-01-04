Suspect not charged in murder of DEA Agent

TUCSON(KVOA) — The suspect who was arrested for murdering a DEA Agent has not been charged.
The shooting occurred at the Tucson Amtrak Station in Oct. 2021.
Devonte Okeith Mathis was accused of possession with intent to distribute marijuana as well as conspiracy.
According to officials, On Oct. 4, Mathis and 24-year-old Darrion Taylor were reportedly sitting in the back of the train when the DEA Agent observed Mathis retrieve several bags.
Officials said Taylor reportedly barricaded himself in the bathroom after gunfire was exchanged. He was found dead at the scene later.
Special Agent Mike Garbo was killed when he was struck by gunfire while searching for marijuana on the train.
A Tucson Police Officer and anther agent were also hurt in the gun battle.
Mathis has pleaded not guilty and his trial is set for April.