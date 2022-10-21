Suspect arrested in reference to burglary in Green Valley Oct. 11

TUCSON (KVOA) — A suspect has been arrested for an alleged burglary on Oct 11. in Green Valley.
Deputies responded to the 1100 block of North Rio Mineral on Oct. 11 in Green Valley. They discovered that a house that had belonged to a deceased person had been broken into and ransacked. Financial documents as well as other items were stolen.
Pima County identified the suspect as Crystal Duran-Karger, 42. She was attempting to cash a stolen check which had been taken from the burglary. She allegedly burglarized other homes of deceased individuals and was a suspect in the cases.
Duran-Karger was transported to Pima County Jail and charged with three counts of felony burglary and one count of felony forgery.