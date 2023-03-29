Suspect arrested in fatal shooting

(TUCSON)KVOA - A suspect has been arrested for the fatal-shooting of Terrance R. Ross from Jan. 24th, 2023.
Detectives learned that the suspects had directed him under a guise to drive to the recreation center with the intention of robbing him. One suspect assaulted Ross while another held him a gunpoint. Ross was than shot multiple times and then removed from his vehicle. Both suspects drove away in Ross’s car. The car was identified to be a white Lexus sedan which was recovered the next day in Benson, Arizona. Homicide detectives obtained and served a search warrant on the vehicle and processed it for evidence
One of the suspects, 15-year-old Carlos Cadena, was believed to be the shooter. He became a victim of homicide on Jan. 28th, 2023 near E. Wetmore Road. the other suspect has been identified as a 13-year-old male who was already being held in the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center after being arrested on Jan. 31, 2023 for several unrelated charges of robbery.
On Mar. 28, 2023, homicide detectives responded to PCJDC and added the charges of Felony Murder, Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Robbery for the juvenile teen.
The investigation is ongoing and police believe that more individuals were present the night of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to come forward and call 88-CRIME. You can share information anonymously. Updates will be provided as they become available.