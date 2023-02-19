 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible in the valleys. 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
possible in the mountains.

* WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson
Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro River
Valley, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and
Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Catalina and Rincon
Mountains and Baboquivari Mountains.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.

&&

Suspect arrested after shooting along Mardi Gras parade route leaves 1 dead, 4 others injured, New Orleans police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A suspect is in custody after one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting Sunday night along a Mardi Gras parade route ahead of the city's raucous celebration this week, police said.

"We were able to find two weapons on scene and also apprehended what we believe to be a shooter," New Orleans Police Department Chief Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier said at a news conference. "Whether he's the sole shooter or not, we will determine through investigation."

The shooting injured a young girl, a woman and three men, including one who was later pronounced dead, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The other four victims are in stable condition, the department said.

The gunfire erupted around 9:30 p.m. along the route of the popular Krewe of Bacchus parade -- traditionally held ahead of the Mardi Gras celebration this Tuesday -- interrupting a quintessential New Orleans festivity and underscoring the continued prevalence of gun violence in all venues of American life. The parade was scheduled to begin shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

After hearing gunshots, police officers responded to the scene, along with members of the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Department, Louisiana State Police and Department of Corrections, Ganthier said.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting, he said.

"This is really not something we wanted to see. We really wanted this to be a safe Mardi Gras and we'll continue to work towards that end," Ganthier said. "However, we really, really want to get the public's help and if there were other individuals involved, please call Crime Stoppers."

The US has suffered 80 mass shootings in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit that defines mass shootings as those in which four or more people were shot, not including the shooter.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Dakin Andone contributed to this report.