Subway restaurant worker killed after dispute over mayo, police say

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 309 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams
and highways.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
San Simon West and low water crossings just west of San Simon.

This includes the following highways...
Route 86 between mile markers 65 and 74.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
San Simon Wash, Hickiwan Wash and Sikort Chuapo Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Wash and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 645 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings
may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 253 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause wash and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
San Simon Wash, Hickiwan Wash, Vamori Wash, Hali Murk Wash,
Gu Vo Wash, Pisinimo Wash, Tenmile Wash and Sikort Chuapo
Wash.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will increase the
probability of flooding.

Impacted roads include BIA 28 and SR 86.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Pisinemo, Hickiwan, San Simon, Santa Cruz and San Simon West.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 415 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 106 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Covered Wells and Route 15 north of Covered Wells.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Wash and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 515 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Some
low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 211 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the head
waters of the washes and drainages listed below.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Big Wash, San Simon Wash and Chukut Kuk Wash.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will add to the flooding
potential.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Kots Kug, Itak and Papago Farms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima,
west central Cochise and northeastern Santa Cruz Counties through 345
PM MST...

At 316 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles west of Kartchner Caverns State Park, or 12 miles southwest of
Benson, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of east central Pima,
west central Cochise and northeastern Santa Cruz Counties.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 286 and 296.
Route 82 near mile marker 43.
Route 83 between mile markers 43 and 55.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Subway restaurant worker killed after dispute over mayo, police say

  • 0
Subway restaurant worker killed after dispute over mayo, police say

An employee at a Subway restaurant in Atlanta was shot and killed on June 26 after a customer got upset about a condiment on his sandwich, Atlanta Police said.

 WGCL

An employee at a Subway restaurant in Atlanta was shot and killed Sunday after a customer got upset about a condiment on his sandwich, Atlanta Police said.

Police were called to the restaurant near Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta shortly after 6:30 p.m., a news release from the police department said.

Officers found two employees shot, and one woman was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

"This was a very tragic situation that did not have to occur," Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said during a news conference Monday. "The suspect came inside the restaurant (to) order a sandwich and there was something wrong with the sandwich that made him so upset that he decided to take out his anger on two of the employees here."

Police arrested Melvin Williams, 36, on Sunday and charged him with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to court filings. He was denied bond at his first appearance Monday.

CNN has reached out to an attorney listed for Williams on court documents but has not yet received a response.

The medical examiner identified the victim as Brittany Macon, 26. An autopsy has not been completed, but the preliminary cause of death is gunshot wounds, Bertram Ennett, an investigator with the Fulton County medical examiner, told CNN.

A 24-year-old woman who was also shot is in critical condition, police said. Her 5-year-old son was also in the store at the time of the shooting.

Hampton said the dispute was over too much mayonnaise on the sandwich but stressed the focus should be "on the gun violence," not the mayo.

"It just breaks my heart, to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon, and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich," Willie Glenn, the co-owner of that Subway, told CNN affiliate WSB-TV.

"They were just model employees," Glenn told WSB.

Williams' address is across the street from the Subway, according to his jail booking report.

A spokesperson for Subway said, "Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of those attacked in what was a senseless act of violence. At this time, our main concern is for the franchisees' team members and guests who were inside the restaurant."

There have been 74 homicides in the city of Atlanta since the start of the year, according to the latest data release from the police department. That's a 19% increase from the same period last year, the department said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Ryan Young contributed to this report.

Tags

