 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Student arrested for threats made on campus in Vail

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights
MGN

TUCSON (KVOA) — A student has been arrested for making comments that were overheard by other students about committing a violent act at the school.

At around 5:22 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a threat call made at Cienega High School. They identified a juvenile student as the suspect. 

Detectives responded and contacted a parent of the student. The student was arrested on two counts of terroristic threats and one count of disrupting an educational institution. 

There are no outstanding threats at this time.

Tags

Recommended for you