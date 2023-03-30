Student arrested for threats made on campus in Vail

TUCSON (KVOA) — A student has been arrested for making comments that were overheard by other students about committing a violent act at the school.
At around 5:22 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a threat call made at Cienega High School. They identified a juvenile student as the suspect.
Detectives responded and contacted a parent of the student. The student was arrested on two counts of terroristic threats and one count of disrupting an educational institution.
There are no outstanding threats at this time.