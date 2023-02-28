State rests in murder-kidnapping trial

TUCSON (KVOA) - New developments in the murder kidnapping trial for Christopher Clements.
He's accused of killing six-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012. Her remains were located five years later.
The state has rested its case against Clements. The defense is expected to rest Wednesday.
After the jury went home for the day, Judge James Marner arraigned Clements on one count of promoting prison contraband.
Court documents showed he smuggled a sharpened pencil into the Pima County Jail on Feb. 9. Clements pleaded not guilty.
Earlier in the day, Sy Ray, a cell-phone data tracking expert, finished his testimony..
He was questioned by the defense if he was getting paid by the state. He replied he was not being paid for his services.
It was the jury's turn to ask questions.
Ray was asked to go over Clements cell phone data from April 21st 20-12.
Ray told the jurors:
At 12:20 am Clements had an outgoing call from Orange Grove and I-10 where Clements told investigators he was at Hooters with friends and then went to Bedroxx next door.
There were other calls. He said Clements phone pinged around the Broadway/Craycroft area near the Celis home at 6:30 a.m.
There was no activity until 9:20 p.m.
There was an incoming text at I-10 and Twin Peaks near Avra Valley.
At 10:13 p.m., the cell phone pinged again at Avra Valley and Trico roads where the remains of Isabel Celis were found.
Defense attorney Eric Kessler called to the stand retired Tucson Police detective Bill Hanson.
The 26-year veteran told jurors he interviewed the Celis family weeks after she disappeared.
He noted in his report Sergio was sweating profusely during the interview and told jurors Becky was very emotional.
The defense also played for the jury a 1:15 reenactment of Hanson going into and coming out of Isabel's window. It showed him struggling coming out carrying a 40 pound doll.