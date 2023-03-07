South Tucson residence concerned over increased violence

TUCSON (KVOA) - Prostitution, drugs, sex trafficking, and gun violence.
Just some of the issues that have plagued the city of South Tucson for decades, but according to residents it's only getting worse.
Chief of police for South Tucson Danny Denogean told News 4 Tucson,
"Large fentanyl problems there, we've had multiple shootings there, your normal other types of crimes there."
Just at two of the motels alone officers have responded to over 1,500 calls over a two year period.
Since Chief Denogean took over as chief 16 months ago he's also brought in federal agencies.
"Last summer I had to alcohol tobacco and firearms they ended up doing four search warrants at 3020 south 6th. And two at 305 East Benson highway after doing some undercover operations there," he said.
The violence has spilled into the adjacent neighborhoods.
Ed Beltran who has lived in South Tucson for 15 years with his wife. He said, his dog has been shot... A bullet went through his house and he constantly finds evidence of drug usage in his yard on a weekly basis.
So why do the Beltrans continue to live in South Tucson?
"These lots have been passed down for generation to generation why should he let go of that for the sake of some drug dealer selling drugs or sex traffickers," he said.
Estrella Soto works at Lourdes Beauty Salon. and they've their share of problems since the business opened 12 years ago...
"I think our biggest issue would be the motel behind the burger king that is just full of drug addicts. And everything."
She said they call the police but realizes they have their limitations...
So are the citizens safe? Chief Denogean said, "They're safe but it's not a good situation down there there is a lot of crime down there. It's a poverty type situation and with that type of situation you get the problems that come with that. "
He added there are a lot of good hard working people in South Tucson and they deserve a safe environment.
However due to an overall lack of funding and resources the city is doing the best they can with what they have.
Beltran said they were going to bring these issues to the Mayor and Council at the Tuesday meeting, however the meeting was rescheduled for March 21.