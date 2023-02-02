Sierra Vista Police release bodycam video of Cochise County attorney DUI arrest

BISBEE (KVOA) - The DUI arrest of Brian McIntyre was caught on police body camera.
Several media entities made public records request to have the video released.
On Jan. 28, at 2:20 a.m., a Sierra Vista Police officer pulling over 50-year-old McIntyre.
The officer immediately recognized McIntyre and asked him, "How's it going Brian?"
The officer tells him why he stopped him and asked "how much have you had to drink?"
Throughout the encounter McIntyre cooperated with the officer and said very little to the officer.
The officer told him he was disappointed in him.
He had McIntyre step out of the vehicle and performed some field sobriety tests.
All the while there was an unnamed female in McIntyre's car.
The officer also performed a breathalyzer on McIntyre and said he was "extreme".
McIntyre was placed in handcuffs and in the backseat of a patrol car.
He was taken to Sierra Vista Police Department where he was cited and released.
Police Chief Adam Thrasher said Graham County will be prosecuting the case.
McIntyre spoke to News 4 Tucson's Lupita Murillo and told her he was at work at that a statement will be coming out later.
She asked about the body cam video and said he couldn't comment on the case, but no where on the video did he ever exert his authority.