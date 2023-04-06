Sierra Vista police offering new police academy for adults

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz (KVOA) - The Sierra Vista Police Department is hosting a Citizen Police Academy.
If you’re an adult in the greater Sierra Vista area and interested in experiencing a behind-the-scenes look at police work, you can now apply for the upcoming Citizen Police Academy hosted by the SVPD.
Participants will tour the police department and the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center.
The academy will cover many facets of police work including traffic collisions investigations, constitutional law, arrest and control techniques, drug investigations, DUI enforcement, the tactical team, K9 officers, and the history of the department.
Participants will also receive hands-on simulated weapons training and experience evidence processing, while also getting a chance to join an on-duty officer for a ride along.
Starting in August, classes will be held in the police department auditorium once a week from 6 to 9 p.m. for 12 consecutive weeks. Applications must be submitted by Friday, May 26.
The class size is limited to 25 students and is filled on a first come, first serve basis. There is no cost to participate and light refreshments will be provided.
Participants must be 18 years of age or older, live or work in the greater Sierra Vista area, have no prior felony convictions and no misdemeanor convictions involving violence or weapons, and have no arrests within six months prior to the application's submittal.
Any exceptions will be reviewed on an individual basis. After the submission of the information and application packet, the police department will conduct a limited background investigation.
Application packets are available at the police department reception desk on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov by searching for “Citizen Police Academy” For more information, contact SVPD Resource Specialist Lilly Perry at (520) 452-7500.
