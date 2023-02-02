Santa Cruz man arrested for homicide

TUCSON (KVOA) — A Santa Cruz man was arrested on Tuesday after killing a man in Jan.
73-year-old George Kelly is being charged with first degree murder in the death of a man on Jan. 30.
The identity of the victim has not been revealed, but it appears to have been a migrant.
A neighbor, who remains anonymous, told News 4 Tucson that Kelly would not have shot anyone without reason.
"I just want the outcome to be fair, yeah you know, if he did it i'm sure he warned them if he acted outside the law i'm sure reluctantly he'll accept it. I don't want people bashing him," sid the neighbor.
He was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail and is being held on a 1 million dollar bond.
The investigation is ongoing and details are limited.