Recreational shooting permanently closed at Sierra Vista ranger district

TUCSON, Ariz (KVOA) - The Sierra Vista Ranger District in the Coronado National Forest is now implementing a permanent closure to recreational shooting.

Temporary closures to recreational shooting have been in place since July 2014 with continued support from the community-based Collaborative Alternative Team.

Now, as of Wednesday, April 19, recreational shooting on the eastern side of the Huachuca Mountains along the populated Wildland Urban Interface is permanently closed.

This closure is due to significant health and safety conflicts being present in recreational shootings in Ash, Lutz, Stump, Hunter, Miller, Carr, and Brown Canyons.

Conflicts include shooting down and across hiking trails, shooting across roads, shooting near homes or inadvertently shooting onto private properties, shooting at trailheads, the use of household items for targets that are left behind, and deposition of lead and other soil contaminants from spent rounds. All in which prohibited in the area.