Recent house parties turning violent have PCSD concerned

TUCSON (KVOA) — News 4 Tucson covered a story on Tuesday where a party was posted on social media that turned violent.
Somehow, the party invitation was getting shared through social media and uninvited guests are showing up, some even bringing guns.
Detectives continue to look at last weekend's incident where they found 35 shell casings and one person was injured.
"Some witness reports from that incident said there was 100 to 300 high school age party at this party," Captain Derek Ogden said.
News 4 Tucson obtained the deputies body warn camera of the incident at Bopp Road and Leonard Ave last weekend.
"According to several witnesses, there were a lot of people at this at that high school age that had either guns in holsters on their hips or were visible with them in their waistbands. A lot of them were displaying those guns," he added.
At some point, the guns were fired and a 19-year-old girl was struck in the leg and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Back in May 2020, there was a similar situation that shows alcohol strewn about, empty beer bottles, and spent shell casings.
Captain Ogden said there was a victim that saw the address had been shared on social media.
19-year-old Katia Guadalupe Molina Solis showed up to a party near Valencia and Ajo.
There was an altercation and some shots were fired, and she was struck and did not survive.
News 4 Tucson spoke with a family member who says not a day goes by they don't think of Katia and they hope and pray for justice.
"It's really a risk because you don't know what you're walking into. You don't know the type of people who are there, or what's going to happen when that party exceeds the size that they initially intended it to be."
No one has been arrested in either case and detectives are asking for help.
If anyone has any information, call 911 or 88-CRIME.