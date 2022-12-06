Police receiving help from federal law enforcement to find suspect who attacked pregnant real estate agent

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Police are now working with federal law enforcement as they try to find the suspect who attacked a real estate agent in Oct.
Davonsiea allegedly tried to kidnap a pregnant woman while she was showing a house to a prospective buyer near Glenn Avenue and Mountain Avenue on Oct. 8, causing her to miscarry her baby.
"He started that attack by hitting her in the stomach and then the violence escalated from there. He showed up with a weapon and other devices in an attempt to restrain our victim," said Detective Mike Dowling.
The victim was 4 months pregnant at the time, and lost her baby days later.
They do not know the suspect's motives, but concerning evidence shows that the attack was planned out, says Detective Dowling.
News 4 Tucson discovered Dovonsiea was on supervised released since June after being released from jail.
He has had prior run-ins with the law going back to 1999 for various criminal charges such as theft and burglary.
"A lot of agents now aren't doing open houses alone they are partnering up. I think it's going to be foremost in a lot of people's minds for a while and especially because he hasn't been caught yet and I think that's very frightening and I think it's frustrating," said Carol Nigut, a local realtor.
Nigut says the attack has caused fear in agents across the Tucson area.
A reward of up to $13,000 is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.
He is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, bald and has hazel eyes. Police say he has numerous tattoos throughout his arms, chest, and neck.
Anyone with information is urged to call 88-CRIME. You may remain anonymous.