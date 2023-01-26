Police arrest driver from 2021 NYE hit and run

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police have identified the driver in a deadly hit and run.
On the night of December 31, 2021, the Tucson Police Department investigated a deadly car accident near North Stone Ave. and East Fort Lowell Rd.
The victim, identified as 49-year-old Manfred G. Rivas, was hit by two vehicles that fled the scene.
Detectives identified and located one of the drivers that struck Mr. Rivas in January of 2022. Detectives identified the driver of the second involved vehicle, a white Nissan Rogue, as 68-year-old William Lee Wesselink.
On January 25 officers located Wesselink near west Speedway Blvd. and north Silverbell Rd.
Wesselink was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence, both felonies.