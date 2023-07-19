Pima County Jail Booking area closed Tuesday due to possible fentanyl contamination

TUCSON (KVOA) — It's business as usual at the Pima County Jail, but on Tuesday the booking area was closed for over two hours due to possible fentanyl contamination.
Investigators say 39-year-old Andrea Mendoza was getting booked into jail when corrections officers discovered fentanyl and xylazine, also known as "tranq" as she was being searched.
A Marana Police Officer was bringing Mendoza into the booking area where she was being booked on two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and a failure to appear warrant.
There are seven safety tips inmates must go through before they make it to the housing unit.
She was evaluated by an EMT for medical issues.
She sat in a holding area for Step 2 where corrections officers were taking her street clothes and exchanging them for jail clothing.
During this step, that's when corrections officers searched her clothing and found fentanyl.
Jail officials say they found fentanyl laced with tranq, a sedative used on animals for veterinary procedures.
They tell News 4 Tucson she tried to be one step ahead of them by hiding it in her shoe.
A total of five people were exposed including three police officers and they were medically evaluated.
"That there was no exposure or that they hadn't inhaled powdery substance and caused anything with them. All three officers were fine and are back at work," said Sgt Tony Kelly, K-9 Supervisor.
Among the safety steps.. a body scan and Diesel.
He's one of four drug sniffing dogs. Diesel specialized in sniffing out fentanyl and is one of the few fentanyl dogs in Arizona.
"He's found fentanyl multiple times. One of his biggest finds was over 200 pills hidden inside a peanut butter jelly sandwich. He did find one pill hidden inside toothpaste with the cap on. We had searched and searched and never found it. But the dog found it immediately."
Diesel, like the others in the K-9 units, puts in anywhere from 10 to 15 hours a day.
He sniffs around the lower levels as the inmates are waiting to go into their housing unit. And he also searches around when they leave the lower level.
And there are random searches when the inmates are in the housing unit..
He adds all the polices and procedures were followed.
"I would take that as a success. We should take that as a win for our policies are procedures and our officers an dhow well they do their job," said Sgt Kelly.
39-year-old Mendoza is now facing another round of charges, narcotics possession and promoting prison contraband.