 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record high
temperature values of 108 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Pima County Jail Booking area closed Tuesday due to possible fentanyl contamination

  • Updated
  • 0
Pima county jail

TUCSON (KVOA) — It's business as usual at the Pima County Jail, but on Tuesday the booking area was closed for over two hours due to possible fentanyl contamination.

Investigators say 39-year-old Andrea Mendoza was getting booked into jail when corrections officers discovered fentanyl and xylazine, also known as "tranq" as she was being searched.

A Marana Police Officer was bringing Mendoza into the booking area where she was being booked on two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and a failure to appear warrant.

There are seven safety tips inmates must go through before they make it to the housing unit.

She was evaluated by an EMT for medical issues.

She sat in a holding area for Step 2 where corrections officers were taking her street clothes and exchanging them for jail clothing.

During this step, that's when corrections officers searched her clothing and found fentanyl.

Jail officials say they found fentanyl laced with tranq, a sedative used on animals for veterinary procedures.

They tell News 4 Tucson she tried to be one step ahead of them by hiding it in her shoe.

A total of five people were exposed including three police officers and they were medically evaluated.

"That there was no exposure or that they hadn't inhaled powdery substance and caused anything with them. All three officers were fine and are back at work," said Sgt Tony Kelly, K-9 Supervisor.

Among the safety steps.. a body scan and Diesel.

He's one of four drug sniffing dogs. Diesel specialized in sniffing out fentanyl and is one of the few fentanyl dogs in Arizona.

"He's found fentanyl multiple times. One of his biggest finds was over 200 pills hidden inside a peanut butter jelly sandwich. He did find one pill hidden inside toothpaste with the cap on. We had searched and searched and never found it. But the dog found it immediately." 

Diesel, like the others in the K-9 units, puts in anywhere from 10 to 15 hours a day. 

He sniffs around the lower levels as the inmates are waiting to go into their housing unit. And he also searches around when they leave the lower level.

And there are random searches when the inmates are in the housing unit..

He adds all the polices and procedures were followed. 

"I would take that as a success. We should take that as a win for our policies are procedures and our officers an dhow well they do their job," said Sgt Kelly.

39-year-old Mendoza is now facing another round of charges, narcotics possession and promoting prison contraband.

Tags

Recommended for you