Phoenix authorities make arrest in connection to Super Bowl Experience theft

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Detectives arrested two people in connection $100,000 theft of production equipment in downtown Phoenix.
On Feb. 4, Phoenix officers learned that approximately $100,000 worth of equipment was taken from a third-party vendor at the Super Bowl Experience near 200 East Washington Street.
Detectives say the investigation led to identify 36-year-old George Rodriguez as one of the suspects.
On Feb. 7, Rodriguez was located and arrested for theft.
All of the stolen production equipment was located, recovered and returned the victim.
The investigation is ongoing.