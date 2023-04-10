PCSD says road rage incidents increasing

TUCSON (KVOA) - One man is in the Pima County jail, while another man landed in the hospital after a road rage incident.
This all happened just four days ago.
Detectives in the Criminal Investigations Unit at the sheriff's department told News 4 Tucson they've investigated more road rage incidents than ever before.
Deputy Adam Skoonover with the Public Information Office said, "Within the past six months they've had five or six road rage incidents which is more than what they are normally are seeing that involved weapons and shootings."
Last Thursday, detectives said they arrested 23-year-old Justin Harris. He was tailgating another motorist and shot at the driver. Harris is in the Pima county jail and charged with drive-by shooting and aggravated assault.
It started at La Cholla and River Road. Investigators said Harris followed the driver to Oracle Road where he shot through the passenger door and hit the victim's knee.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Tim Eastep drives back and forth from Miami, Arizona to Tucson and sees a lot of aggressive drivers.
"People following too close or passing you on no passing zones because they think you are driving too slow."
He added, "I don't want to try retaliate and wind up worse...You never know what is going to happen you never know what that person is thinking or might do if they are angry at you."
Another driver who asked not to be identified said, "I think it's something that is increasing constantly I hear about it all the time now. And it's really scary and something needs to be done about it."
The Sheriff's department recommends don't engage with the aggressive drivers, call 911, or if you can drive to the nearest police station.