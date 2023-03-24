PCSD makes 2nd arrest in a neighborhood shootout

TUCSON (KVOA) - A recent shootout in a Tucson neighborhood left two people hurt - and left residents worried for their safety.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department told News 4 Tucson, they have arrested two teenagers and detectives continue their investigation.
People who live in the mobile home park continue to relive the shoot out that occurred two weeks ago today.
News 4 Tucson spoke to some of the residents and asked not to be identified.
One said, "I could've easily been shot that night easily." Another said,
"It's a very very scary situation. Ar-15's and pistols ..No thanks."
Nicholas Shaffer a detective with the Robbery Assault Unit said, they are looking for two possibly three people who were involved in the shoot out that occurred on March 10.
On Wednesday with the help of Tucson's U.S. Marshals and their counterparts in Ohio, they arrested 17-year-old Josiah Jacquez.
Detectives arrested 16 year old Caiden Lopez on the same day of the shooting.
Both teenagers are charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder.
Lopez lives in the mobile home park. A resident who knew him said, "I went to middle school with him. He didn't give that impression people change."
Several mobile homes were hit by the gunfire. Another resident commented,
"A couple of my friends their houses got hit by gunfire definitely scary."
Two victims were injured and are recovering.
But these residents say they are fortunate there weren't more victims.
The Sheriff's Department says they need your help. If anyone has information call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.