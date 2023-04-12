 Skip to main content
Oro Valley town council under investigation by Arizona Attorney General's office

  • Updated
  • 0
Oro Valley Town Hall
Google Maps

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Attorney General's office is possibly investigating the Oro Valley Town Council.

But they are being tight-lipped about it.

Councilman Tim Bohen first learned about the investigation through an email from a representative from the Attorney General's office on an unrelated matter.

That A.G. Representative, Tom Chabin, reached out to the mayor and council on April 5th about meeting with them.

Bohen responded, and set up a zoom meeting - then was hit with an email saying...

"I was not aware that the attorney general's office had been asked to investigate the town council.

It is simply better for all of us that we not meet until that issue is resolved.

I hope you understand. "

Tom Chabin

News 4 Tucson contacted the A.G.'s office for further information. We received and it read, "The Arizona attorney general's office does not confirm or deny potential investigations. I cannot comment further, unfortunately."

We asked residents of Oro Valley their thoughts about the possible investigation ....

Maggie Harris said, "I think they have more important fish to fry . Why this would be a topic of great concern I have no idea.."

Christian Lenug commented, "I haven't heard that at all so that's interesting to hear but I don't know that much about that stuff."

David Yaffa added, "It sounds alarming. I just moved here so I don't know a whole lot about it. But it doesn't sound good."

Councilman Tim Bohen said, It's frequent in this town where residents communicate and make complaints with arizona's attorney general's office about things we do as oro valley town council members, none of these investigations to my knowledge has ever even been pursued."

News 4 reached out to Jonathan Rothschild who is representing Oro Valley and he said he didn't have a comment..

We also reached out to other council members they didn't get back to us. One approached us while we were going live and wanted to know about the investigation

