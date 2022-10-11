Oro Valley Police Department seek help identifying theft suspects

TUCSON (KVOA) — Oro Valley Police Department are asking the community for help in identifying two theft suspects that allegedly stole from a retail store on Saturday on Tucson's northwest side.
The two theft suspects allegedly stole approximately $850 in fragrances at the Ulta Beauty at the Oro Valley Marketplace on Oracle and Tangerine roads.
Police say shoplifting is on the rise in Oro Valley.
If you know who they are or have any information, please contact Detective Durbin at kedurbin@orovalleyaz.gov.