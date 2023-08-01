 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 104 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal
County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From late Friday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Operation "Clean House" makes southern Arizona safer place

  • Updated
  • 0
Operation "Clean House"

TUCSON (KVOA) — Southern Arizona is safer place today.

That's according to the FBI special agent in charge of the Phoenix division.

This due to operation "Clean House."

A news conference was held here at the FBI building where it was announced nearly 90 violent criminals were arrested.

Also... About a dozen illegal weapons were seized....

And 9,000 fentanyl pills were recovered.

Akil Davis FBI's special-in-agent in charge for the Phoenix division said, "that seizure is significant because as we know and we have seen. One pill is a lethal dose."

This joint effort... Operation "Clean House" also netted 88 arrests of violent criminals.. Four of them involved homicides.

One of the major arrests happened July 21 in midtown Tucson.

Our cameras were rolling as the swat team surrounded a home.

"The subject had barricaded himself in a house for a short bit of time. But ultimately surrendered to law enforcement without incident."

Pima county attorney Laura Conover making it clear violent crime will not be tolerated in Pima County.

"I can't tell you what it means in real world terms what it means to families who have been waiting for justice after suffering violent crime."

Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar.. "What you see today in front of you today are collaborative law enforcement efforts have played and will continue to play a pivotal role in helping make our community safer."

Some of those arrested were charged with federal offenses.

This was a two-week operation.... And 150 law enforcement officers were involved.

Tags

Recommended for you