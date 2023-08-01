Operation "Clean House" makes southern Arizona safer place

TUCSON (KVOA) — Southern Arizona is safer place today.
That's according to the FBI special agent in charge of the Phoenix division.
This due to operation "Clean House."
A news conference was held here at the FBI building where it was announced nearly 90 violent criminals were arrested.
Also... About a dozen illegal weapons were seized....
And 9,000 fentanyl pills were recovered.
Akil Davis FBI's special-in-agent in charge for the Phoenix division said, "that seizure is significant because as we know and we have seen. One pill is a lethal dose."
This joint effort... Operation "Clean House" also netted 88 arrests of violent criminals.. Four of them involved homicides.
One of the major arrests happened July 21 in midtown Tucson.
Our cameras were rolling as the swat team surrounded a home.
"The subject had barricaded himself in a house for a short bit of time. But ultimately surrendered to law enforcement without incident."
Pima county attorney Laura Conover making it clear violent crime will not be tolerated in Pima County.
"I can't tell you what it means in real world terms what it means to families who have been waiting for justice after suffering violent crime."
Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar.. "What you see today in front of you today are collaborative law enforcement efforts have played and will continue to play a pivotal role in helping make our community safer."
Some of those arrested were charged with federal offenses.
This was a two-week operation.... And 150 law enforcement officers were involved.