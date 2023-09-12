New transition program hoping to help former inmates

TUCSON (KVOA) — A new program is hoping to address the issue on people being re-arrested in our area.
Pima County and the City of Tucson are working together on a transition center program.
The justice service navigators work with former inmates at the Pima county Jail who have been charged with non-violent misdemeanors.
They help connect those former inmates with services like housing, food, drug rehabilitation, medical care, and transportation.
They hope by offering these resources , they can reduce the number of people being re-arrested while also decreasing the percentage of people who miss their court hearings.