Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Some
low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 518 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inchES of rain has fallen.
This Flood Advisory replaces the Flood Advisory currently in
effect for Green Valley and extends the time and expands the
area of the Flood Advisory.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

&&

New transition program hoping to help former inmates

  • Updated
  • 0
Pima County Jail

TUCSON (KVOA) — A new program is hoping to address the issue on people being re-arrested in our area.

Pima County and the City of Tucson are working together on a transition center program.

The justice service navigators work with former inmates at the Pima county Jail who have been charged with non-violent misdemeanors.

They help connect those former inmates with services like housing, food, drug rehabilitation, medical care, and transportation. 

They hope by offering these resources , they can reduce the number of people being re-arrested while also decreasing the percentage of people who miss their court hearings.

